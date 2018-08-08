Why the permanent transfer window is closing early this summer

The English summer transfer window is closing ahead of he Premier League's curtain raiser on Friday evening for first time - but why?

Teams up and down the country will be scrambling around trying to get any final deals done as the clock ticks down on the permanent window.

The summer transfer window will slam shut on Thursday (August 9) at 5pm (BST) on all permanent incomings and outgoings across the Premier League and EFL.

But why is it closing early?

Well, despite the loan window remaining open until August 31 top flight sides voted on the issue last year with 14 in favour of the window closing before the start of the season. Five sides voted against the move with one abstention.

The five clubs to vote against the early close were Manchester United, Manchester City, Watford, Crystal Palace and Swansea City.

Following the move the EFL gave the option to all 72 clubs under their rule with the decision being passed to match the Premier League's closing date with 40 voting in favour, 29 against and 3 absentees.

The transfer window across Europe though remains open in other major leagues such as Spain, France and Germany until the end of August.

A loophole for sides remains in place though as loans with a view to a permanent deal at a later date will still accepted until the close of the loan window.

Key dates

Permanent window shuts - Thursday, August 9, 5pm.

Loan window shuts - Friday, August 31, 5pm.