Why the PDL north title would be the icing on the cake for Leeds United's Under-23s

Success for football academies can come in many different forms. Youngsters seeing first-team minutes, fruitful careers within the game or academy league titles and trophies.

Leeds United's development side under the watchful eye of Carlos Corberan are on the verge of the latter.

With three games to go of the Professional Development League north campaign the Whites know that victory at Colchester United on Monday evening - mixed with Burnley failing to beat Bristol City - will seal the title.

It has been quite the turnaround under the Spaniard at Thorp Arch.

A little over 18 months ago United's famed academy had been left in a state of disrepair and an overhaul was required. A mixture of homegrown players and shrewd acquisitions from Victor Orta's scouting network has now left the Under-23s on the edge of glory.

“We give a lot of credit to what the academy brings to the first-team,” Marcelo Bielsa said in October. “I’d like to thank the academy for all of the good players they’re giving us."

The Argentine's arrival last summer signalled a continuation of the foundations laid in United's youth ranks.

Corberan was handed a promotion and welcomed into Bielsa's inner circle whilst retaining his responsibilities with the development team.

The 35-year-old's dual role was created in a bid to implement similar styles between the two sides making the transition for players easier into the senior set-up.

"One of the keys to the success of the 23s is that connection that we have with the first-team," Corberan said recently.

Bielsa has relied upon the development side to plug injury gaps and has chosen to promote from within this season over the option of bringing in experience.

The emergence of Jack Clarke and Jamie Shackleton in particular have been mixed in with a host of first-team debuts for United's youngsters.

A strong academy, a strong Leeds United.

The Whites rise to the top end of the Championship has taken the headlines but it has been matched by Corberan's young charges.

Quite the turnaround from a side which was barely fit for purpose 19 months ago when the former Villarreal assistant manager arrived in West Yorkshire.

Progression in the Premier League Cup to the quarter-final stage and a league title which has been all but sealed is another tip of the cap to Thorp Arch's success.

Preparation and education for senior football remains the priority but developing a winning mentality can be just as crucial.

The free-flowing, attacking and high pressing football seen at Championship level is alive and well in the development team - and it has seen them sweep aside the division with ease.

15 wins, five draws and five defeats from Leeds' 25 PDL fixtures has opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the division.

An end of season play-off awaits with the top two from both the north and south going head-to-head to determine the overall winner.

Burnley lead the unlikely chase in the PDL and also provide the opponents in the next round of the Premier League Cup.

United's category two academy has punched above its weight already as category one Southampton were disposed of in the group stages before Fulham also met their match in a round of 16 tie.

A final eight spot in the competition and a title within their grasp cannot be deemed anything other than a success.

But the overall picture at Thorp Arch is looking rosy once again after nearly two years of uncertainty.

The repair has been swift under Corberan along with investment in the right areas and the conveyor belt of talent in LS11 appears to be running smoothly once again.

It has been a season of accomplishment for the Under-23s regardless of the trophy haul as the fruits of the hard work at the academy are being seen at senior level already.

The PDL north title and anything else that follows will just be the icing on the cake.