BEST VERSION - Rodrigo wants to show Leeds United fans the best of him in his second season under 'amazing' head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

His £27m move from Valencia did not complete until August 29 last summer, giving him just two weeks to prepare for the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Leeds were five games into their top flight return before their record signing was considered in the right condition to start by Bielsa, but at the start of November he tested positive for Covid-19 and had to fight back to full fitness once again.

A groin injury at the end of January and yet another set-back in April further disrupted his season before he was finally able to finish with a flourish, scoring four goals in the last four fixtures.

This time round he will have the benefit of a full pre-season with Leeds, having reported back for testing with the majority of the squad last Thursday.

He hopes his hard work will result in the best performances Leeds fans have seen from him.

"For everyone pre-season is really important, especially when you arrive new at a club because you have to adapt to your team," he said.

"It's true last season wasn't like that, but it was still a good season. I will have more time this year to prepare for the season.

"The intensity of the league in general is a little bit higher than in Spain, and also with the way we play even more. It takes a little bit of time to adapt but I think it's part of the process.

"I'm working every day, working hard to do my best, to be my best version. I'm excited to start training with everyone."

While he would undoubtedly love to score more than the seven goals he fired in last season, Rodrigo is putting his role in the team ahead of personal targets.

"I never set targets, I think my target is to help the team to be their best version," he said.

"When the team works well, when it's in a good direction, the individual performances grow also. The team is also first and after that is each one of us."

Bielsa will also be keen to get the most out of a player he considers vital to Leeds' success.

Rodrigo's experience of the Argentine to date has been a positive one.

"I always speak about him in a good way, I really think he's a good coach," said the striker.