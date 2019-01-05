Why Marcelo Bielsa trusts Victor Orta to get the January transfer window right at Leeds United

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says he has full belief in director of football Victor Orta as the Whites look to strengthen this month.

The Argentine admitted that he was hoping to bring in a winger and a goalkeeper during the winter transfer window to help bolster his squad at Elland Road but conceded he didn't believe many players would arrive due to the difficult nature of the window.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa (L) with Victor Orta (R).

Leeds lost goalkeeper Jamal Blackman in November after he suffered a season-ending leg break during an Under-23s outing which resulted in the stopper returning to parent club Chelsea.

The Whites have also seen playmaker Samuel Saiz depart the club to La Liga side Getafe on loan after the Spaniard failed to settle in England citing "personal reasons" as to why he wanted to return home to Madrid.

Bielsa though, who revealed for the first time on Friday he was hoping for a couple acquisitions this month, revealed he had full belief in his sporting director and the United squad he has assembled whether or not any additions walk through the door in LS11.

"I trust him because I like the players I have at my disposal," Bielsa admitted ahead of the weekend FA Cup clash with QPR.

"The first time I saw Victor in my life was 5 months ago. It’s not like I’m his friend and I want to say good things about him.

“Victor Orta built this team. Of course I gave my opinion on it but he is the creator of this team. This team has a privileged position in the Championship, clearly, he was not mistaken.

“I trust but not because it’s a rational trust. I don’t trust just because we work in the same club. I trust his work and also I trust the support that the president gives to Victor’s decisions.

"When the club takes decisions, the decisions are mine. That’s why we have to understand the mechanics.

"If this team doesn’t work, I will be responsible. Why do I tell you that? Because when they propose things and I accept, it’s my decision.

“So I trust Victor and the only parameter is we bring a player in only if he adds value to the team, not to give an image of bringing in players because many times we take decisions as a response to fans’ demands.

"We have to listen to the fans' demands and we have to give answers according to what is being asked and what does the fan ask? To make this team better and it’s not an easy thing to do, especially during the winter.

"Even if no-one comes we will have the resources to finish the season."