Why Brenden Aaronson chase for Leeds United is 'tricky'

"It's not anything to do with his talent, it's that in a World Cup year and with the USA having six World Cup qualifiers to go, I don't know that you want to unsettle your club situation right now," The Philadelphia Inquirer's soccer reporter Jonathan Tannenwald told the YEP.

"He's got to be careful that he goes somewhere he will play, so he stays in form for the March qualifiers and then the World Cup in the Autumn, without falling out of rhythm. You've also got the fact that he's about to play in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and Salzburg would very much like to have him there and he'd like to play in those games.

"I know how big a deal Leeds United are but he's not going to play in the Champions League for Leeds United, not immediately. This moment is a big moment for him."

Tony Dorigo 'surprised' at late Joe Gelhardt cameo

"It was glaringly obvious that we were lacking Patrick Bamford or at least a natural centre forward," Dorigo writes in his latest YEP column.

"Daniel James does a fantastic job; he closes down, he does a lot of work but an out-and-out striker finds space in the box naturally and is in the right place to tuck it home.

"We didn’t have that so, at times when we put the ball in great areas, there was no runner there or we had two players making the same run and the final bit was lacking.

"It was a surprise to me that Joe Gelhardt got only 10 minutes. That type of player, someone who has at least shown at Under-23 level he can get into the right areas, was what we needed."

Whites dressing room would accept a player coming out as gay - Patrick Bamford

Leeds United’s star striker Patrick Bamford insists that the Leeds United dressing room would be welcoming to a player who came out as gay in a new Channel Four documentary.

“I know in our changing room, I don’t think there would be too much of a reaction,” the striker said.

“Everyone would just be like ‘okay.’

“It shouldn’t be that big a deal in this day and age.

“I would let them know that if they have any worries or issues, if they need to talk to someone, then I am here to talk to.

“Don’t think just because you’ve come out that anything has changed.