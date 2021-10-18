Why Leeds United Under-23s won't be streamed tonight as the Whites travel to Everton for Premier League 2 clash
Leeds United Under-23's Premier League 2 clash against Everton won't be streamed by LUTV tonight due to broadcasting restrictions.
Premier League clubs are not allowed to stream PL2 matches that take place at the same time as televised top flight games.
Mark Jackson's side travel to Southport tonight to play against Everton who, with just four points from seven games, are struggling at the bottom of the PL2 table.
With Sky Sports broadcasting Arsenal v Crystal Palace from the Emirates Stadium this evening, Leeds are not allowed to stream the PL2 clash, though they will be sharing highlights following the conclusion of the match.
The Whites kick off at 7pm and you can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, where Joe Urquhart will be bringing you all the match updates as they happen live from the Pure Stadium.
