Why Leeds United Under-23s won't be streamed tonight as the Whites travel to Everton for Premier League 2 clash

Premier League clubs are not allowed to stream PL2 matches that take place at the same time as televised top flight games.

Mark Jackson's side travel to Southport tonight to play against Everton who, with just four points from seven games, are struggling at the bottom of the PL2 table.

With Sky Sports broadcasting Arsenal v Crystal Palace from the Emirates Stadium this evening, Leeds are not allowed to stream the PL2 clash, though they will be sharing highlights following the conclusion of the match.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Jackson. Pic: Lewis Storey.

The Whites kick off at 7pm and you can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, where Joe Urquhart will be bringing you all the match updates as they happen live from the Pure Stadium.