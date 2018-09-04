Why Leeds United's Tyler Roberts could face futsal players on international duty with Wales

In an extraordinary tale Leeds United's Tyler Roberts and his Welsh team-mates could come up against futsal players this weekend in the UEFA Nations League.

Ryan Giggs' side are due to face Denmark in the opening game of the new competition on Sunday evening but find themselves embroiled in a fascinating story which could see them playing against lower uncapped amateur players or even futsal professionals.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts has been called up to the senior Wales squad.

The Danish Football Association (DBU) are locked in a battle with senior Danish players over a feud on commercial rights.

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen, Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and Chelsea's Andreas Christensen are among those refusing the new deal.

The DBU, according to the Mirror, have had a request rejected by the Danish Superliga and First Division for players to be made available for national selection this weekend.

Denmark may now have to turn to amateur or futsal players, a number of which have been called up to the preliminary 23-man squad, if no agreement is reached due to the fear of facing a hefty fine and being banned from Euro 2020.

Eriksen, who released a statement through the Danish Player Association on behalf of the team, said of the situation: "We have to solve this conflict now, not just digging the ditches deeper.

"So we're happy to stretch our hand again, even though DBU put it away in the first try.

"Let's renew the old deal by one month. Then we have organised relationships right now and we are prepared to play the international matches this week. And then we have time after the two international matches to negotiate the entire agreement in place.

"It does not make sense if DBU does not accept that offer. The agreement has been working for years and should only run one month longer.

"Sign up and we will sit on the plane immediately. We are ready and we will play."

Denmark manager Age Hareide and assistant Jon Dahl Tomasson are also not expected to take charge of the team on Sunday should the conflict fail to be resolved.

They are also due to play a friendly against Slovakia on Wednesday, September 12.