Why Leeds United's dressing room will be pink at Norwich City this weekend

Some teams will do anything to gain an advantage but it appears Championship side Norwich City have gone that one step further.

The Canaries have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink for the 2018/19 season it was revealed by sporting director Stuart Webber during a fans forum last week.

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink.

It seems the move comes in an attempt to calm opposition players and lower their testosterone levels before games.

Norwich are yet to publicly comment on the change but Dr Alexander Latinjak, a lecturer in sport psychology at the University of Suffolk, told the BBC: "Pink has an effect, not because it is pink, but because it's linked to childhood experiences.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa plays down need for fresh faces

"If it is true that pink lowers testosterone levels then the coach should know exactly how to use that advantage tactically. Now that teams will know about the pink locker room, they could take counter measures to ensure higher testosterone levels.

"It might even be that players from other teams have some fun - they could go in there all tense but start smiling, and smiling is linked to an improvement in performance."

Daniel Farke's men have won one and lost one at home this season so far in all competitions so the jury remains out on whether the change is really working.

United make the trip to Norfolk on Saturday and will be hoping they can prove the theory wrong as Marcelo Bielsa's league leaders look to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.