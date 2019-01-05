Why Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts is relishing FA Cup opportunity

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts admits he is relishing this weekend's trip to Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup with the 19-year-old expecting to start at Loftus Road.

Marcelo Bielsa took the unusual approach of naming his starting line-up for the cup clash in the capital on Sunday afternoon with the Welsh international among those due to be handed a chance by the Argentine.

Leeds United forward Marcelo Bielsa.

Roberts has made 12 appearances for the Whites this season in all competitions scoring three times and notching one assist in the process.

The forward though has seen his opportunities limited in recent weeks due to injury and the form of those ahead of him in the pecking order at Elland Road.

"It's nice to get back into the team and get a run out," Roberts revealed.

"Hopefully I can show and prove why I want to get more minutes and put myself in contention for the Derby game. Two losses on the bounce are never a good thing but everyone is excited to go and put it right in the FA Cup.

Marcelo Bielsa outlines Leeds United's January transfer plans ahead of QPR clash

"We're not taking it lightly, we want to have a cup run."

Roberts is expected to begin the game in the No. 10 position after Bielsa read out his line-up but said it was a position he is comfortable in: "Over the past month or so when I've been training I've been in and around that No. 10 or 9 role so it's just switching it up.

"I do like playing there as it gives me more freedom to come into pockets and receive the ball. My goal against Hull was like that."

The youngster last started a fixture under Bielsa in late October and has had to make do with fleeting substitute appearances since then and admitted it had been a bit of frustrating period for himself personally.

"There's been a couple of niggles that I've had that have kept me away from training and games," Roberts continued.

"It's been frustrating on that side of things but when I've been training I can't complain. I'm 19 and working with a world class manager. There is nothing for me to complain about at all."