Why Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle has earned high praise at Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton has described Leeds United loanee Lewie Coyle as a "great player" and admitted it's a "privilege" to have him in League One.

Coyle, who has made 13 appearances for the Cod Army this season, returned to Fleetwood in the summer where he spent last season on loan.

The right-back was voted the Players’ Player of the Year and rejoined Barton's men on a six-month loan deal until January and appears to be making a similar impact once again with the 22-year-old leaving his boss to sing his praises.

“Lewie Coyle – what a great player to have in your side because he competes anywhere you want him to," Barton told the Blackpool Gazette.

“I think you could play him in goal and he would give absolutely everything. It is a privilege to have him in the building. He sets the tone for a lot of it.”

Coyle helped his side to a 4-0 win over Doncaster Rovers at the weekend switching to left-back following an early injury to fellow loanee James Husband.

The 22-year-old earned plaudits from fans and the local press and was even handed a 9 out of 10 player rating from the Blackpool Gazette who said: "One of the standout players of the season so far. Had to move over to left back after Husband's injury and once again did not look out of place out of position. A real asset to the side. 9/10."

Another familiar face to those at Leeds is also making his mark on the west coast.

Former Whites goalkeeper Alex Cairns has also strung together some strong performances leaving Barton happy with his man between the sticks: "I’m really pleased for Alex Cairns to get a clean sheet because his performances have deserved it in recent weeks."

The 25-year-old stopper is a familiar face for Coyle with the pair having struck up a friendship even before their days at Thorp Arch in United's academy.

“It is so random that when we were at Leeds my dad and his dad were on the sideline saying, ‘Hey, what are you doing here?’ They know each other from the wholesale markets," Cairns told the Blackpool Gazette.

“It is weird but it has brought me and Lewie together.”