Why Leeds United can still sign players after the transfer window has closed

The transfer window may have officially slam shut on Thursday, but Leeds United could still see some transfer activity thanks to an EFL rule.

That means that Marcelo Bielsa can still buy and sell players up until the end of August.

Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison.

The loophole allowing clubs to bring in new players all stems from the fact that there are different transfer windows for loan deals.

Last year, EFL clubs voted to bring the closure of the window in-line with that of Premier League clubs - meaning that the transfer window closed at 5pm on August 9.

But this was only a ‘soft’ closure - with some deals still able to be completed after this deadline.

All permanent signings must be completed by the August 9 deadline, but clubs can still sign players on standard loan deals until August 31 at 5pm.

Indeed, players who are free agents can also be signed up until the August 31 deadline, meaning Bielsa will have no need to stress if he can't bring in any new faces before the window closes.

In terms of outgoings, Leeds will still be able to sell players after August 9 - providing that the buying club is still within their nation's respective transfer window.

That means that clubs in Scotland, France, Italy and further afield could all swoop to sign stars from Elland Road, which could see the Whites lose some of their star talent or shift some out of favour players off the wage bill.