Why Kemar Roofe's return is causing a positive headache for Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United

Leeds United head coach says the return of Kemar Roofe is a good thing for the Whites believing when you have two players fighting for one position it "makes both players better."

Roofe, who has been sidelined since early September, picked up the Championship Player of the Month award for August after bagging four goals and two assists in six games following a red-hot start to the season.

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe will return to action this weekend against Blackburn Rovers.

The striker though has missed United's last six games as Tyler Roberts has stepped in to cover grabbing three goals in the process.

Roofe though looks set to return to action this weekend at Blackburn Rovers after notching the second goal during the under-23s 2-2 draw with Burnley last Friday and the possibility of having two fit forwards is causing Bielsa a headache that most managers would welcome.

"We have two possibilities for one same position," the Argentine told his pre-match press conference.

"They can play together, also. Both can play as strikers or both can play, one as a number nine another as a winger. When you have competition with two players for just one position it makes both players better.

"And if you have a player who is becoming weaker because of the competition with someone else it means we didn’t choose the right player, because professional players are specialist in completion, because they compete with opponents, they compete with the difficulties of the game and also they compete with the team-mates because you have more players than positions."