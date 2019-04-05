Why Garry Monk believes Leeds United deserve Premier League football

Birmingham City boss Garry Monk has revealed his belief that Leeds United are a Premier League club in all but name.

Monk is preparing his Blues side to welcome Marcelo Bielsa's men to St Andrew's on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

United travel holding a two-point lead over third-placed Sheffield United and will be looking to maintain their advantage in the race for promotion with seven games to go.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are looking to ease their relegation fears following a nine-point deduction which has seen them drop to 18th in the table just five points above the relegation zone.

The 40-year-old head coach, though, has revealed his admiration for his former employers believing his old club deserve top-flight football.

"It's a fantastic, huge club - that type of club needs to be in the Premier League," Monk revealed.

"This season seems to be the season Andrea [Radrizzani] and the players themselves have decided is the season.

"The nucleus was there, they had a good foundation of players, they have now spent and invested in what I feel are very good players and given themselves the best chance of it.

"They are in a fantastic position to do it.

"I have said all along that club should be in the Premier League, obviously we weren't quite in a position for that when I was there but working towards that goal.

"Last season I think there was a few mistakes that were made, I think they have corrected them and they have given themselves a great chance.

"But this Saturday hopefully they are not in good form, we can perform well and win that game then afterwards if Leeds make it to the Premier League congratulations to them, it's a fantastic, huge club.

"In terms of size and stature it needs to be in the Premier League."