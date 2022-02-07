I think it’s obvious to say that we all hope that the three-week hiatus will have allowed the squad a chance to be replenished with some bodies from the Elland Road treatment room.

We all know they’ll have been working hard behind closed doors with Marcelo Bielsa cracking the whip – you wouldn’t expect anything else given what we know about the training methods in place.

I saw Jack Harrison said last week that they had three murderball sessions lined up, so you can’t imagine it’s been a jolly up of any kind for the players.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

There’s a bit of a reset to be had for the whole club after the Newcastle defeat – it’s almost been like a mini pre-season in that regard to wash away the feeling and work on the flaws that Leeds have displayed.

Having said that, Bielsa doesn’t exactly chop and change his philosophy, so we know what we’re going to get at Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

It’s just a case of seeing how much the players have managed to recharge their batteries.

There’s five games in February in almost the same amount of time they’ve just had off, which means it goes from zero to one hundred very quickly again.

It’s a good chance to get some momentum going with games coming thick and fast.

If you’re a supporter you’re hoping that the next month can bring points – both expected and unexpected looking at the fixture list – to ease some of that lurking relegation anxiety.

January came and went without a senior addition to Bielsa’s squad. Again, you can look at it with different perspectives.

If I was a player at Leeds I would take that as a huge shot in the arm that the head coach fully believes he has enough in the dressing room already.

There has to be a belief that the players that have been out will get back in time to make a decent impact on the season among the staff.

It depends which rumour you follow in the silly season to what you think might or might not have happened but they have also done well to come through the month unscathed by keeping the likes of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

I’m not suggesting for one second you’d think about selling them at all but you never know when one of the big powerhouses comes along with an offer that can’t be refused.

It’s funny how we look at the winter transfer window as football fans – I know most deals are looked at with hindsight in general but it is even more so in the middle of the campaign.

If you get good players for decent money it’s great and you’re hailed a genius, if you get bad players who don’t do anything it’s a complete waste.

Leeds have put themselves in a position where they’re banking on what they’ve got; now it’s time to go and prove it.

And let’s be honest, who they do already have in the squad are all more than capable of helping them survive in the Premier League.

Looking to midweek and the trip to Villa Park it appears a really tough game on the face of it.

Steven Gerrard has gone in there and had a hugely positive impact on a squad that was, you would argue, underperforming for the money that had been spent on it over the last few years.

I think history shows us that just because you’re a top player doesn’t make you a top manager.

What he has done, though, is nothing short of impressive in my opinion.

It’s the hard work, humility and patience he has shown to try and learn his craft in the correct way and not rush anything.

Having spoken to Neil Critchley at Blackpool recently – he was part of the Liverpool academy before going to Bloomfield Road – Gerrard was constantly asking questions and trying to develop and understand even before going into the Rangers job.

He’s obviously been aided and abetted by the experience of Gary McAllister, who needs absolutely no introduction to Leeds fans.

I think the match has the basis to be a real cracker of a game between two sides steeped in history on Wednesday.