Why FA Cup TV deal has forced Leeds United to play QPR on Sunday

Leeds United travel to face Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup this weekend at Loftus Road with the fixture set for a rather unusual kick-off time.

The Whites will face Steve McClaren's side on Sunday with kick-off set for 2pm in west London - not the traditional time for the third round of FA Cup action.

Leeds United FA Cup tie with QPR moved for overseas broadcast.

United are used to having matches altered for television broadcast having seen the majority of their Championship fixtures changed for Sky Sports this season.

The FA Cup trip to the capital, however, has been selected for 'overseas broadcast' and won't be readily available to watch in the United Kingdom.

Traditionally the third round of the famous competition takes place at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon though this season only 10 of the 32 scheduled ties will take place at that time.

There have been a number of matches selected for broadcast on UK television by rights holders BT Sport and the BBC but there have also been eight fixtures moved for overseas viewing, including Leeds United's tie with QPR, this Sunday.

This is due to a TV deal that the Football Association put pen to paper on in October 2016 which allows for games to be moved for viewers outside of the UK and, according to the governing body, "will ensure The Emirates FA Cup’s status as the world’s original and greatest domestic cup competition."

The FA also added to the statement, revealing: "After an extremely competitive bidding process for the international rights to televise The Emirates FA Cup for the six seasons from the 2018-19 campaign through to 2023-24, The FA has signed a memorandum of understanding with Pitch International to cover western Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and with IMG for the rest of the world."

The financial terms of the overseas TV deal have remained confidential.