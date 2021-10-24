ROARED ON - Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United enjoyed a remarkable amount of noise from their supporters at Elland Road against Wolves. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds were roared on to a late leveller against Wolves by the home fans in a 36,000-plus crowd. They ramped up the noise in the second half and refused to be silenced until long after the full-time whistle.

Their role was an important one, said Bielsa, because it was what the team needed from them - Leeds lost star man Raphinha to injury in the second half and were a goal down to Wolves, with Kalvin Phillips still not fit enough to play and Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo all missing.

Given the side's early season struggle and the manner of last weekend's defeat at Southampton, the support given to Leeds was a clear indication that the crowd are still very much behind Bielsa and his men.

"I received something that was written to me from Chile, it reminded me of a song that the fans in that country sing, that says that when a team is not playing well, the more you have to shout, because that makes them win," said Bielsa after the game.

"And today, in the moment when the team most needed it, the public had a decisive presence. So that message that I received from a country that I love a lot like Chile, the game today involved that message."

Leeds found a way back into the game through the direct running of 19-year-old substitute Joe Gelhardt, who earned the penalty from which Rodrigo levelled for Leeds.

Speaking after the game Gelhardt made a point of praising the fans for driving him on.

"I sort of went numb when I heard the noise [of the crowd]," he said.