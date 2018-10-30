Why Carlos Corberan believes Marcelo Bielsa is right to utilise Leeds United's under-23s

Leeds United under-23s head coach Carlos Corberan has backed the decision of Marcelo Bielsa to utilise the Whites development squad for his first team players believing they set a "perfect example" for his side.

Bielsa asked Corberan, Leeds’ under-23s coach last season, to join his backroom staff and assist the process of youngsters moving between the development squad and the first team earlier this season.

The 35-year-old retained his role as head coach overseeing the youth whilst also having a hand in first team affairs on a daily basis.

United's under-23s ran out 2-1 winners over Hull City at Thorp Arch on Monday with senior squad members Barry Douglas, Jamal Blackman, Lewis Baker, Jack Clarke, Jack Harrison, Jamie Shackleton and Tyler Roberts all made available.

Ryan Edmondson also took his place in the line-up leading the attack with Robbie Gotts, Conor Shaughnessy and Leif Davis completing the side.

Corberan though believes it to be a positive for his youngsters to play with more established professionals at Thorp Arch backing Bielsa's decision to allow those on the fringes of his squad some valuable minutes.

"The first team players show why they are in the first team," the Spaniard told LUTV.

"When they are in the first team they have a big experience in the league, in the Championship or maybe in other categories. They are ready to play all the games, for the professional players there are no friendly games.

"They only have one way to play the game and it's a focus and mentality. It's that winning mentality every time and that is one of the reasons why they are in the first team because they have these skills.

"Always for me it's a pleasure to have them here. They show why they are in the first team and this is a very good example for the young players that have to learn a lot about how you have to play the game and the mentality you have to play with.

"With everything it's a perfect example for our players."