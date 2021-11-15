The 24-year-old, set for World Cup Qualifying action against Argentina with Brazil tomorrow night, has become a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites line-up since joining the Elland Road ranks in October last year.

He adjusted quickly to life in the top flight of English football – scoring six goals and recording nine assists in his debut campaign – and has started in hot form once again this season, having found the back of the net five times in 10 league matches.

In the absence of last season’s top goalscorer Patrick Bamford since September along with a number of squad injuries the Brazilian has stepped forward from the right flank to take on even more importance, which is right where he wants to be in LS11.

“I’ve always said to my friends that I like and prefer playing under pressure,” Raphinha revealed to Soccerbible.

“The pressure I’m talking about is where everyone is expecting more from you, the manager is expecting more, the fans are expecting something more.

“This motivates me not just to play my game but also to surprise people on the pitch. So you could say I enjoy playing under this type of pressure and expectation.

“I want everybody watching the game, not just the fans, to feel that something can happen at any time. It might not be something extraordinary but something eye-catching I’m able to do at any moment to bring joy to those watching and that’s what I’ve been doing.

NEW STAR - Brazil winger Raphinha says he thrives on the pressure of a leading role for Leeds United. Pic: Getty

“I always aim to do my best, responsibly of course, but still looking to play my joyful game with dribbling and goals. I think the fans don’t expect anything less than the dribbling and goals so I always look to play this joyful football responsibly.”

Asked about a whirlwind year since joining Leeds from French club Stade Rennes, he added: “I’m just grateful for everything that has happened. It’s been a brilliant 12 months to tell you the truth.

“It’s 12 months where we [Leeds] exceeded our own expectations for the first season back in the Premier League. It’s been a great year both for me individually and for everybody collectively.