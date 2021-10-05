Who Raphinha is training with as footage emerges of Leeds United star beginning international career with Brazil

Raphinha is part of the Brazil squad that has been named by boss Tite for October's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

The 24-year-old departed for South America after playing the full duration of Saturday's 1-0 win against Premier League visitors Watford and the winger has now taken to his Instagram page to share pictures of himself training with the squad.

Raphinha posted pictures alongside the caption 'happy to be here' ahead of the away clash against Venezuela which takes place in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Whites ace is training alongside the likes of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar and Real Madrid sensation Vinicius Jr as well as seven other Premier League players, namely Liverpool's Alisson and Fabinho, Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Chelsea's Thiago Silva, Tottenham's Emerson and Manchester United's Fred.

Neymar is suspended for Friday's fixture against Venezuela but will be back available for Sunday's away clash against Colombia and the hosting of Uruguay in the early hours of next Friday morning.

CLAMOUR: Fans try to get a peep of the Brazil squad training at their closed-door session at Techo stadium, in Bogota, Colombia on Tuesday ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Venezuela. Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images.

