New Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla arrives at Rotherham United for his debut last Saturday.

As Daniel James bid hangs in the air, how did Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa want this transfer window to play out?

Marcelo Bielsa’s fixation with analysis runs so deep that before Leeds United’s pre-season friendly at Forest Green Rovers, their first with Bielsa as head coach, he asked for permission to film three warm-up games between Forest Green and non-league clubs. His request was granted by an amused Mark Cooper who, at that stage of the summer, was not expecting to a learn a great deal about Forest Green himself.

Izzy Brown after signing for Leeds United on loan from Chelsea in August.

Phil Hay's Column: The season is reaching the sharp end. Can Izzy Brown find a way to show why Leeds United signed him?

Eddie Newton is Chelsea’s ‘loan player technical coach’, a job which proves that clubs of a certain size have grown to cover every base. It would sound like a cushy number were Chelsea not in the habit of loaning out more players than a lower-league club could afford to carry on their wage bill. They have analysts, physiotherapists and conditioning staff devoted to footballers who are not in the building.

