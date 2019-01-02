Who is Steven Zubar after German newspaper links Hoffenheim midfielder with Leeds United

German newspaper BILD believes Leeds United are eyeing a move for Hoffenheim midfielder Steven Zuber - but who is he?

The transfer window is open and Leeds United are being linked with names across Europe - the latest one to crop up is Steven Zuber with BILD claiming the Whites are interested in his signature.

Leeds United have been linked with midfielder Steven Zuber.

What do you need to know about the potential United signing? Take a look below - you can read the full report from BILD here.

Name: Steven Zuber

Age: 27

Nationality: Switzerland

Previous clubs: Grasshoppers, CSKA Moscow.

Current club: Hoffenheim

Position: Midfield

Who is Steven Zuber?

Steven Zuber is a Swiss international who currently plays for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. The 27-year-old midfielder featured for Switzerland as last summer's World Cup in Russia after being included in the 23-man squad for the quadrennial tournament.

Zuber began his senior career with Grasshoppers in the Swiss Super League before making the move to CSKA Moscow in the summer of 2013. He spent one season in Russia where he featured heavily in both the Russian Premier League and UEFA Champions League campaigns.

In 2014 Bundesliga side Hoffenheim tabled a bid for the midfielder of around $3million which was accepted by CSKA.

Zuber has spent the last four years with the German side but has found game time hard to come by this season but remains involved at international level. Zuber has played 9 times in the Bundesliga, three times in the UEFA Champions League and just once in the German Cup so far this campaign.

The Swiss international featured three times at last summer's World Cup where he scored once (against Brazil) before Switzerland exited the competition in the group stages.

What would he bring to Leeds United?

Zuber can play in a number of positions across midfield.

The 27-year-old has featured as an attacking midfielder, a left winger and central midfielder for Hoffenheim this season and is seen as a creative player.

Zuber enjoyed his best season in Germany in 2016/17 where he bagged 4 goals and 4 assists in league action.