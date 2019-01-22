Who is Ruch Chorzow midfielder Mateusz Bogusza? Leeds United development signing profiled as switch nears

Leeds United are closing in on a signing for the future in Mateusz Bogusza from Ruch Chorzow - but who is the youngster?

Name: Mateusz Bogusza

Age: 17

Nationality: Poland

Previous clubs: Ruch Chorzow

Current club: Ruch Chorzow

Position: Midfielder

Who is Mateusz Bogusza?

Mateusz Bogusza is a 17-year-old highly-rated midfielder from Poland who currently plays for Ruch Chorzow - one of Poland's most successful sides boasting fourteen national titles and three Polish Cup triumphs.

He has grown up through the club's academy ranks and made his senior debut for Ruch aged just 16 last March as he appeared 13 times in the Poland second tier with the club which has fallen on hard times.

The club were relegated from II Liga last season and Bogusza has become somewhat of a regular for Ruch this season in the third division.

The youngster has appeared 19 times this campaign scoring 5 goals and grabbing one assist in the process.

He has also represented his country at all youth levels up to Poland's Under-19 squad.

Premier League side Brighton were heavily interested in his signature and Serie A side Napoli attempted to take him on trial last year before Ruch blocked the move.

The Whites already have two well known Polish players on their books in midfielder Mateusz Klich and goalkeeper Kamil Miazek.

What will he bring to Leeds United?

Initially Bogusza will link up with United's Under-23s squad after he puts pen to paper on the move in the coming days.

The 17-year-old plays predominantly as an attacking midfielder in the famed 'number 10' role but can also play as a central midfielder and as a deep-lying midfielder.

In Poland he has become known for his technical ability and possesses a keen eye for goal.