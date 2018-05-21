Who is Leeds United target Angus Gunn?

Leeds United are competing to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn on a season-long loan - but who is the stopper?

Angus Gunn in profile...

Angus Gunn.

Name - Angus Gunn

Age - 22

Position - Goalkeeper

Current club - Manchester City

Previous clubs - Norwich City (2017-18, loan)

Who is Angus Gunn?

The 22-year-old 6ft 5in stopper was born in Norwich but joined Manchester City's youth ranks in 2011 as a 15-year-old. Gunn has represented England at every youth level since under-16 and was handed his first senior squad call up in November last year for the friendly against Brazil following Jack Butland's withdrawal.

Gunn spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Norwich City notching 51 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries. He made his first-team debut against Fulham on the opening day of the campaign and secured his first clean sheet against Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road in a 2-0 victory the following week.

Anything else we should know?

Angus is the son of former Aberdeen, Norwich City and Hibernian goalkeeper Bryan Gunn. His father has worked in a number of roles at Norwich, including as goalkeeper coach, and in 2009 following the sacking of Glenn Roeder had a seven month spell in charge as manager before being replaced by Paul Lambert following a 7-1 defeat to Colchester United in August.