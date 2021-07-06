Leeds United defender Junior Firpo. Pic: LUFC

You can read the full details of the transfer here and check out our profile below:

Name: Junior Firpo

Age: 24

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Position: Left-back

Nationality: Dominican Republic/Spain (dual citizenship)

Previous clubs: Real Betis B, Real Betis, Barcelona

Who is Junior Firpo?

New Leeds United defender Junior Firpo is a versatile left-back who currently plays for La Liga giants Barcelona.

The 24-year-old's professional career began when he joined Real Betis at the age of 18 in 2015 from CD Puerto Malagueño.

He initially linked up with the club's B-side before being promoted to the first team in the summer of 2017.

After penning a new contract, he played a squad role before being handed his La Liga debut in the following February - becoming the first Domincan Republic-born player to feature in Spain's top flight.

He scored his first professional goal a month later against Espanyol.

Following an impressive and swift rise, Barcelona landed his signature on a five-year deal worth $18m plus $12m in add-ons to take him to the Nou Camp in 2019.

He did, though, struggle to break into the senior side on a permanent basis with Jordi Alba currently holding a starting place for the Catalan club.

Dutch boss Ronald Koeman only handed him minutes in 18 games last term and the full-back was close to sealing a loan move to AC Milan in January.

Barcelona's financial issues mean they have now opted to cash in on his playing rights this summer.

Junior, as he is known, holds dual citizenship for the Domincan Republic - where he lived until he was six - and Spain.

He has represented Spain's youth teams at Under-21s level previously.

What's he like as a player?

Junior Firpo is a left-back by trade but has a versatile skill set which has seen him deployed at right-back, centre-back and in midfield previously.

Similarly to Gjanni Alioski - who has now departed Elland Road on a free - his attacking ability is a big factor in his play, having scored seven times and recorded nine assists in his 62 top flight games during his career.

What's been said?

Former youth coach - Juan Jose Romero (July, 2019)

"He is the footballer who most impressed me in his first training session," Romero said to Goal.

"He looked like a beast of a footballer from the very first moment. He has the formidable maturity and personality which give him the chance to go far, he has a bullet-proof character, he is a defender of great quality and has confidence in himself.

"That confidence can be a problem sometimes because he believes in himself a lot but it is a trait which could be positive if he handles it correctly. Sometimes he looks cocky and that leads him to make very visible mistakes.