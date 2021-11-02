Marcelo Bielsa's outfit approached Sunday's clash at basement side Norwich City sat in the division's relegation zone but a 2-1 victory thanks to strikes from Raphinha and Rodrigo put Leeds fourth-bottom and three points clear of third-bottom Burnley after ten games played.
But four of the division's bottom eight enjoyed victories at the weekend, Burnley winning 3-1 at home to Brentford to temporarily take themselves above the dotted line, Southampton obliging 1-0 at Watford and Crystal Palace causing a shock with a 2-0 triumph at Manchester City.
Leeds are one of three teams now on ten points, alongside 16th-placed Watford and 15th-placed Aston Villa who have lost four in a row.
Lower down the table, second-bottom Newcastle United are now six points from safety whilst matters are already looking very bleak for Norwich who have just two points - two less than Newcastle, the Canaries already eight points adrift of the dotted line.
Following a big weekend in the lower reaches of the table, we take a look at where each side is now predicted to finish based on their best available odds for relegation, highest to lowest so starting at the top.