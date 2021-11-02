TEN POINTS: Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, left, saw his Leeds United side move into double figures for the 2021-22 Premier League season with Sunday's victory at Carrow Road above. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Who is going down? Leeds United's predicted finishing position after moving level on points with Aston Villa and Watford

Leeds United finally have their second win of the 2021-22 Premier League season and are up to ten points for the new campaign - but where are the Whites now predicted to finish?

Marcelo Bielsa's outfit approached Sunday's clash at basement side Norwich City sat in the division's relegation zone but a 2-1 victory thanks to strikes from Raphinha and Rodrigo put Leeds fourth-bottom and three points clear of third-bottom Burnley after ten games played.

But four of the division's bottom eight enjoyed victories at the weekend, Burnley winning 3-1 at home to Brentford to temporarily take themselves above the dotted line, Southampton obliging 1-0 at Watford and Crystal Palace causing a shock with a 2-0 triumph at Manchester City.

Leeds are one of three teams now on ten points, alongside 16th-placed Watford and 15th-placed Aston Villa who have lost four in a row.

Lower down the table, second-bottom Newcastle United are now six points from safety whilst matters are already looking very bleak for Norwich who have just two points - two less than Newcastle, the Canaries already eight points adrift of the dotted line.

Following a big weekend in the lower reaches of the table, we take a look at where each side is now predicted to finish based on their best available odds for relegation, highest to lowest so starting at the top.

1. 1st - Manchester City

Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Odds for the title: 7-5 (favourites).

2. 2nd - Chelsea

Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Odds for the title: 11-5 (second favourites).

3. 3rd - Liverpool

Odds for relegation: 1500-1. Odds for the title: 16-5 (third favourites).

4. 4th - Manchester United

Odds for relegation: 1000-1. Odds for the title: 66-1.

