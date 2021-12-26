United's Boxing Day clash against Liverpool at Anfield was postponed following five new positive coronavirus cases within the Whites squad.

Leeds already had ten players missing for last weekend's 4-1 loss at home to Arsenal, Bielsa's side hit by a combination of injuries, Covid and suspension.

United sit 16th in the Premier League table and are five points clear of third-bottom Burnley but Sean Dyche's Clarets have three games in hand.

Leeds have also played one game more than fourth-bottom Watford who are only three points behind the Whites.

Newcastle United and Norwich City headed for the first batch of post-Christmas games sat in the division's bottom two, second-bottom Newcastle one point behind Burnley but having played three games more.

Norwich began Boxing Day sat bottom on goal difference but having played one game less than the Magpies.

Based on the very latest odds for relegation, this is where Leeds are now predicted to finish in their second season back in the big time.

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 4-11 (favourites). Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Photo Sales

2. 2nd - Liverpool Odds for the title: 43-10 (second favourites). Odds for relegation: 1500-1. Photo Sales

3. 3rd - Chelsea Odds for the title: 17-1. Odds for relegation: 1500-1. Photo Sales

4. 4th - Manchester United Odds for the title: 175-1. Odds for relegation: 1000-1. Photo Sales