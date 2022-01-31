Who fans would like Leeds United to sign including Liverpool forward and Blackburn Rovers ace

The Whites were hoping to land the signature of Red Bull Salzburg's US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson but bids of £15m and £20m were not accepted by the Austrian side.

United now look set for quiet ending to a quiet window in which Under-23s striker Mateo Joseph has proved the only addition.

But the YEP asked fans who they would like Leeds to sign if they had their way and Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, Liverpool's Takumi Minamino and Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz were the three players that stood out.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

POPULAR CHOICE: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

United reportedly had an initial approach for Reds winger Minamino rejected at the back end of last week.

He and Red Devils England international attacking midfielder Lingard are both popular choices with fans, as is Blackburn's 22-year-old Chilean international Brereton-Diaz.

The Ewood Park star has netted 20 goals in the current Championship campaign, only bettered by Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic who has bagged 28.

You can have your say by commenting on our question asking who you would ideally like to see signed on our Facebook and Twitter pages.