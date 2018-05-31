Who are Leeds United's Spanish pre-season opposition Las Palmas?

Leeds United have announced their full pre-season schedule - but who are Spanish side Las Palmas?

The Whites have confirmed plans to stay in the UK ahead of the forthcoming Championship campaign but will be hosting Spanish side Las Palmas at Elland Road on July 29 (3pm) in their only home fixture at Elland Road.

So... who are Las Palmas and where are they from? Let's take a closer look...

Who are Las Palmas?

Unión Deportiva Las Palmas, S.A.D, are a Spanish football team based in the city of Las Palmas which is the capital of Gran Canaria island, in the Canary Islands.

Lionel Messi in action against Las Palmas last season.

What division do they play in?

Las Palmas now ply their trade in the Segunda division in Spain following relegation last season after a three year stay in La Liga. Before their promotion to the top flight in 2014/15 Las Palmas had been exiled in the lower divisions for 14 successive seasons.

Where do they play?

Las Palmas currently play their home games at the Estadio Gran Canaria which was opened in the capital city on the island in 2003 and holds up to 32,400 spectators. It has also previously hosted a Spanish national team home fixture which was played in 2007 against Northern Ireland in which the hosts won 1-0.

Who the current Las Palmas manager?

Manuel Jiménez Jiménez is the new man at the helm having been tasked with getting the club back into the top flight of Spanish football at the first time of asking. Jimenez left Greek side AEK Athens to replace outgoing boss Paco Jémez.

Is there anything else you should know?

Since Las Palmas' foundation in 1949 they have spent a total number of 34 seasons in La Liga, 28 seasons in Segunda División, 6 seasons in Segunda División B and 1 season in Tercera División.