Whites watching at Christmas: Leeds United fans in the stands against Bolton Wanderers
Leeds United were roared onto victory by a loud and proud following at Bolton Wanderers.
And photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe was there to capture the support in these photos - are you featured?
1. Whites watching at Bolton:
Are you featured?
jpimedia
2. Whites watching at Bolton:
Are you featured?
jpimedia
3. Whites watching at Bolton:
Are you featured?
jpimedia
4. Whites watching at Bolton:
Are you featured?
jpimedia
View more