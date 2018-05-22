Which Leeds United players will be in action this summer?

Here is a list of Leeds United's players who will be in action this summer so far...

Pontus Jansson - The Swedish centre-back is heading to Russia this summer after being confirmed in Janne Andersson's World Cup squad. Sweden will take on Demark and Peru in two warm-up friendlies for this summer's tournament before facing South Korea, Germany and Mexico in Group F.

Yosuke Ideguchi - The 21-year-old has been including in Japan's preliminary squad before the final cut is made at the end of this month. Despite not featuring at club level since February for Cultural Leonesa, Ideguchi may well be given game time in the three friendlies against Ghana, Switzerland and Paraguay. If selected, Japan will then enter Group H in Russia where they will face Colombia, Poland and Senegal.

Stuart Dallas - The Northern Irish winger has been called up to Michael O'Neill's side for their two friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - The 21-year-old goalkeeper has been handed his first senior international call up with Northern Ireland and will join Stuart Dallas on the two post-season friendlies.

Eunan O'Kane - Martin O'Neill has selected the central midfielder for Ireland's two friendlies this summer after they narrowly missed out on qualification for the World Cup. Ireland travel to France to take on Didier Deschamps' men in Paris before hosting the USA in Dublin.

Tom Pearce - The left-back was handed a spot in Aidy Boothroyd's side for the Toulon tournament in France this summer after strong showings for Paul Heckingbottom's men towards the end of the campaign. England have been drawn in Group A and will take on China, Mexico and Qatar once the tournament begins on May 26.

Ronaldo Vieira - A late call up but the midfielder will return to Toulon where he scored the winning penalty of the competition for the Young Lions last summer. Vieira joins Pearce on the plane and will be hoping to rediscover some of the form he displayed at last year's tournament.