Which Leeds United players could feature over the international break?

Eight Leeds United players have been selected for international duty this week but who, when and where will they be playing?

Let's take a look...

Pontus Jansson - Sweden

The Whites defender has been called up to Janne Andersson's squad for friendlies against Chile and Romania as he looks to solidify his hopes of being picked for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Fixtures:

Chile (H), March 24th, 5pm.

Romania (A), March 27th, 7:30pm.

Stuart Dallas - Northern Ireland

The 26-year-old winger will notch his 29th cap for Northern Ireland if Michael O'Neill recalls him to the starting XI against South Korea.

Fixtures:

South Korea (H), March 24th, 2pm.

Ezgjan Alioski​ - Macedonia

Alioski remains a big part of the Macedonian squad and is more than likely to feature for Igor Angelovski side during their two friendlies over the next week.

Fixtures:

Finland (A). March 23rd, 7pm.

Azerbaijan (A), March 27th, 6pm

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Northern Ireland under 21's

The youngster has added to his impressive few weeks by earning a call-up to the Northern Ireland under 21's who he qualifies for through bloodline. Peacock-Farrell has been included in previous senior squads but has now been handed a chance by Ian Baraclough as they take on Spain and Iceland in their qualifiers this week.

Fixtures:

Spain (H), March 22nd, 7:45pm.

Iceland (H), March 26th, 7:30pm.

Hadi Sacko - Mali

Perhaps a more shocking inclusion as Sacko has represented France at different junior levels. Sacko will win his first international cap against Japan if selected to start.

Fixtures:

Japan (N), March 23rd, 12:20pm.

Eunan O'Kane - Republic of Ireland

The midfielder is an outside bet to feature during the break for Martin O'Neill but if handed an opportunity will win his eighth cap for Ireland after representing Northern Ireland at junior level.

Fixtures:

Turkey (A), March 23rd, 5:30pm.

Will Huffer - England under 20's

Highly rated 19-year-old goalkeeper Will Huffer has been rewarded for his hard work at Thorp Arch with a call-up to the England under 20's. Many are tipping the youngster, who signed his first professional contract last December, to one day make the Leeds United number one jersey his own.

Fixtures:

Poland (A), March 22, 6pm.

Portugal (H), March 27, 7pm.

Romario Vieira - Guinea-Bissau

The younger brother of Ronaldo has been selected for senior international football by Guinea-Bissau. The midfielder is yet to make his senior debut for Leeds United but has featured on the bench. Romario will now add to his growing reputation by representing the country of birth, choosing a different international path to his older brother who remains in the fold for England under 20 selection.

Fixtures:

Mozambique (TBC)

Zamia (TBC)