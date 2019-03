Which Leeds United players are in action and when over the international break

Leeds United's senior stars have been called-up for international duty this week - but who is in action and when are they playing?

Whites centre-back Pontus Jansson has pulled out of Sweden's fixtures due to a knee injury sustained against Sheffield United - but there are still five United players in action in the coming days:

Stuart Dallas, Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Northern Ireland)

Euro 2020 Group C qualifiers:

v Estonia (March 21, 19:45)

v Belarus (March 24, 19:45)

Tyler Roberts (Wales)

International friendly:

v Trinidad & Tobago (March 20, 19:45)

Euro 2020 Group E qualifier:

v Slovakia (March 24, 14:00)

Ezgjan Alioski (Macedonia)

Euro 2020 Group G qualifiers:

v Latvia (March 21, 19:45)

v Slovenia (March 24. 19:45)

Mateusz Klich (Poland)

Euro 2020 Group G qualifiers:

v Austria (March 21, 19:45)

v Latvia (March 24, 19:45)