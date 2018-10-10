Which Leeds United player was Howard Wilkinson’s best promotion-winning signing?

We have six to choose from on the day - exactly 30 years ago - Sgt Wilko made the move from Sheffield Wednesday to Leeds United.

Howard said: “From the outside I saw Leeds as a city dominated by Don Revie. I told Leslie at our first meeting that the person coming in had ghosts all over the place, which could not be ignored – and mustn’t be ignored because they were great times.

“But now the party was over – and it had been for a while at Leeds. I took down all the old photos (from the Revie era) and said, ‘When we are nearly or as good as them then they can go back up’.

“I think they went back up after promotion.”

Wilkinson also had a very firm idea as to the type of character he wanted at Leeds.

“There are always leaders who create the energy in a football club,” he adds. “The followers then feed off the leaders’ energy. But then there might also be terrorists within the club. They drain energy.

“These terrorists also like company. Misery loves company. It is the same in an office as a football club.”

