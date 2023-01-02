Summer signings Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca have both picked up four top flight cautions so far this season, and any player earning five from their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one-match ban in the competition.

Kristensen’s four yellows all came before the World Cup, in which he played three times for Denmark. The right-back’s quartet of cautions occurred within his first 11 games in a Leeds shirt, but he has appeared against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Newcastle United without more than a talking to by referees. That feat might not sound so impressive, had he not been up against Jack Grealish for 65 minutes at Elland Road, and Allan Saint-Maximin at St James’ Park for 20, plus stoppage time.

As for Roca, his fourth yellow of the season came in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle United. The midfielder came off the bench at half-time to replace Adam Forshaw and went into the book in the 64th minute for a foul on Bruno Guimaraes. His other yellows were earned in the games against Tottenham Hotspur, when he caught Eric Dier high, Aston Villa and Brighton.

The pair must now navigate West Ham United at home, Villa away and Brentford at Elland Road without taking a further caution, if they are to avoid a ban. Others in Jesse Marsch’s team who might err on the side of caution are Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk, who have both picked up three yellow cards.

Five Whites, namely Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Willy Gnonto, Jack Harrison and Mateusz Klich, have all accrued just a pair of bookings, while Adam Forshaw, Junior Firpo and Patrick Bamford have none to their name thus far this season. Adams has actually been shown the yellow card on four occasions but two of those were in the game at Tottenham, resulting in a red card and a ban and therefore are not counted towards his potential yellow card suspension tally.

Players who amass 10 yellow cards in the Premier League, up to and including Leeds’ 32nd fixture, will serve a two-match ban in league competition. Yellow cards are competition-specific and do not carry into the FA Cup, which begins this weekend at Cardiff City, but red cards do.