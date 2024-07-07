Which Leeds United games are on TV? Full list of televised Whites matches after announcement

The 2024/25 season sees the launch of a new five-year broadcast deal between Sky Sports and the EFL, leading to an increase in matches available for fans to watch. Sky Bet EFL fixtures will be broadcast via either an existing Sky Sports channel or Sky Sports+ - a new way for fans to discover and stream live sport.

Up to 10 regular weekend games across the three divisions will be broadcast including up to five Sky Bet Championship matches. The remaining broadcast fixtures will be available to watch via Sky Sports+ whilst 26 out of the 36 regular weekend games across the three divisions will remain in the Saturday 3pm slot which will not be broadcast in the UK.

Prior to the start of the 2024/25 season, all TV selections will be confirmed for the period up to the FA Cup third round in early January. This, say the EFL, is a landmark commitment, providing fans and clubs up to five months’ notice, an increase from the five weeks' notice given across the majority of the 2023/24 season.

Broadcast selections for the opening weekend of the new season were announced in tandem with the fixtures coming out. In a landmark first and a celebration of the new domestic TV deal, all fixtures for the opening weekend are being broadcast live on Sky Sports to kick-off the new season/

Selections up until the end of September were then unveiled this week. Here, we run through the full list of Leeds games with details of which ones are being televised and which ones aren’t. Details of all games up until January will be next.

1 . Leeds United v Portsmouth Is it on TV? Yes.When: Saturday, August 10, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Plus.

2 . Leeds United v Middlesbrough (Carabao Cup) Is it on TV? Yes.When: Wednesday, August 10, 8pm, Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

3 . West Brom v Leeds Is it on TV? Yes.When: Saturday, August 17, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

4 . Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United Is it on TV? Yes.When: Friday, August 23, 8pm, Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

5 . Leeds United v Hull City Is it on TV? No.When: Saturday, August 31, 3pm.