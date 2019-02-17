Which Championship promotion contenders have the hardest and easiest run-ins and how do Leeds United's fixtures compare?
WITH just over one quarter of the Championship season remaining, the YEP's Lee Sobot takes a look at the top seven's remaining fixtures and ranks who has the hardest run-in, taking into account opposition league rankings.
The accumulative ranking (league placing) of each team's remaining opponents are added up and divided by the number of games that particular promotion contender has left to play - giving an average league position of each side's remaining opponents.
1. 7, Hardest run in - Bristol City
Average position of remaining opponents: 11th (10.87th to be exact)