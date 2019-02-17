BIG GOAL: Kalvin Phillips celebrates his late leveller at Middlesbrough.

Which Championship promotion contenders have the hardest and easiest run-ins and how do Leeds United's fixtures compare?

WITH just over one quarter of the Championship season remaining, the YEP's Lee Sobot takes a look at the top seven's remaining fixtures and ranks who has the hardest run-in, taking into account opposition league rankings.

The accumulative ranking (league placing) of each team's remaining opponents are added up and divided by the number of games that particular promotion contender has left to play - giving an average league position of each side's remaining opponents.

Average position of remaining opponents: 11th (10.87th to be exact)

1. 7, Hardest run in - Bristol City

Average position of remaining opponents: 13th (12.85)

2. 6, Sixth best run in - Sheffield United

Average position of remaining opponents: 13th (13.07)

3. 5, Fifth best run in - West Brom

Average position of remaining opponents: 14th (14.07)

4. 4, Fourth best run in - Middlesbrough

