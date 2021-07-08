Phillips has started every game for the Three Lions at this this summer's Euros but how does the scale of his involvement compare to those other players featuring heavily for teams that have gone deep into the knockout stages?

We run through the the top players in ascending order in terms of total minutes played ahead of Sunday's final between England and Italy and Wembley.

Phillips immediately turned his attention to Sunday's final after hailing an "immense" England display against the Danes.

The Yorkshire Pirlo played the full duration of Wednesday night's last four clash in which the Danes took to extra time after initially leading through Mikkel Damsgaard's free-kick on the half hour.

The Three Lions equalised nine minutes later as a Bukayo Saka cross forced a Simon Kjaer own goal and captain Kane then finally booked England's place in Sunday's final against Italy when netting the rebound from a missed penalty in extra time.

Kane's 104th-minute winner has sealed England's first place in a major international tournament since 1966 and Phillips has become the first ever Leeds player to make a Euros final.

Phillips was left naturally thrilled - but already with full focus on getting ready to take on the Italians.

"WE’RE IN THE FINAL" said a delighted Phillips on social media.

"Team were immense today what a night and what support from our amazing fans!

"See you Sunday."

1. Aymeric Laporte (Spain) - 630 The Manchester City centre-back is one of two players to have played every minute of all six games for beaten semi-finalists Spain who have been through three periods of extra time. There is no third place play-off so Spain are now done.

2. Unai Simon (Spain) - 630 The Athletic Bilbao keeper is the second Spain player to have played every minute of every game, including three bouts of extra time.

3. Pedri (Spain) - 629 Still only 18 years old, Barcelona midfielder Pedri has been another ever-present for Spain aside from being taken off with one minute left of the 1-1 draw against Switzerland in the quarter-finals which Spain won on penalties.

4. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy) - 599 The impressive former AC Milan keeper has been an ever-present for Sunday's finalists Italy, including two bouts of extra time, aside from coming off with one minute left of the group stages win against Wales. On course to be most featured player of the Euros.