Where Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips features in most-minutes rankings of players from any country at Euro 2020
LEEDS United's Kalvin Phillips came through another 120 minutes of football for England in Wednesday night's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley.
Phillips has started every game for the Three Lions at this this summer's Euros but how does the scale of his involvement compare to those other players featuring heavily for teams that have gone deep into the knockout stages?
We run through the the top players in ascending order in terms of total minutes played ahead of Sunday's final between England and Italy and Wembley.
Phillips immediately turned his attention to Sunday's final after hailing an "immense" England display against the Danes.
The Yorkshire Pirlo played the full duration of Wednesday night's last four clash in which the Danes took to extra time after initially leading through Mikkel Damsgaard's free-kick on the half hour.
The Three Lions equalised nine minutes later as a Bukayo Saka cross forced a Simon Kjaer own goal and captain Kane then finally booked England's place in Sunday's final against Italy when netting the rebound from a missed penalty in extra time.
Kane's 104th-minute winner has sealed England's first place in a major international tournament since 1966 and Phillips has become the first ever Leeds player to make a Euros final.
Phillips was left naturally thrilled - but already with full focus on getting ready to take on the Italians.
"WE’RE IN THE FINAL" said a delighted Phillips on social media.
"Team were immense today what a night and what support from our amazing fans!
"See you Sunday."