Where Leeds United, Wolves and Southampton's managers rank in the Premier League sack race

We are now 12 matches into the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and have already seen six managers sacked from their clubs – Xisco Munoz (Watford), Steve Bruce (Newcastle United), Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham), Daniel Farke (Norwich), Dean Smith (Aston Villa) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United).

Leeds United currently sit in 17th place but have looked promising in recent matches and fans certainly won’t forget their exceptional Premier League campaign last season.

While Marcelo Bielsa has been included in the sack race by the bookies, it remains highly unlikely that the 66-year-old will see the door anytime soon given his superb success since his arrival in Yorkshire back in 2018.

Here are the odds for the Premier League sack race, according to Sky Bet and BetVictor...

1. Rafael Benitez Sky Bet: 11/4 BetVictor: 4/1

2. Ralph Hassenhuttl - Southampton Sky Bet: 9/2 BetVictor: 6/1

3. Brendan Rodgers - Leicester City Sky Bet: 6/1 BetVictor: 4/1

4. Claudio Ranieri - Watford Sky Bet: 8/1 BetVictor: 10/1