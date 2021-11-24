Leeds United fans show support for their team prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road on November 07, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Where Leeds United, Wolves and Southampton's managers rank in the Premier League sack race

We have taken a look at the favourites to be the Premier League's next manager out of the door.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 4:12 pm

We are now 12 matches into the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and have already seen six managers sacked from their clubs – Xisco Munoz (Watford), Steve Bruce (Newcastle United), Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham), Daniel Farke (Norwich), Dean Smith (Aston Villa) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United).

Leeds United currently sit in 17th place but have looked promising in recent matches and fans certainly won’t forget their exceptional Premier League campaign last season.

While Marcelo Bielsa has been included in the sack race by the bookies, it remains highly unlikely that the 66-year-old will see the door anytime soon given his superb success since his arrival in Yorkshire back in 2018.

Here are the odds for the Premier League sack race, according to Sky Bet and BetVictor...

1. Rafael Benitez

Sky Bet: 11/4 BetVictor: 4/1

Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales

2. Ralph Hassenhuttl - Southampton

Sky Bet: 9/2 BetVictor: 6/1

Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales

3. Brendan Rodgers - Leicester City

Sky Bet: 6/1 BetVictor: 4/1

Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales

4. Claudio Ranieri - Watford

Sky Bet: 8/1 BetVictor: 10/1

Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueWolvesSouthamptonMarcelo Bielsa
Next Page
Page 1 of 3