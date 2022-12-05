Where Leeds United sit in attendance table compared to Premier League rivals.

Leeds United secured their return to the Premier League back in 2020 under popular former boss Marcelo Bielsa. The Whites won the Championship title and adapted well to the step up to the top flight in their first season.

However, they struggled in the last campaign and only stayed up on the final day after an away win at Brentford. They are currently 15th in the table during this World Cup break and are only two points off the relegation zone.

Jesse Marsch’s side will be hoping to start picking up some more wins when they make their return to league action later this month. Their first game back is against current champions Manchester City at home.

Leeds are a well supported club and always have large away followings wherever they go. Here is a look at how their average home attendance at Elland Road this term compares to their league rivals...

1. 20. Bournemouth 10,269 Photo Sales

2. 19. Brentford 17,068 Photo Sales

3. 18. Fulham 22,871 Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4. 17. Crystal Palace 24,691 Photo Sales