Where Leeds United sit in attendance table compared to Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal - plus photos of fans

Where Leeds United sit in attendance table compared to Premier League rivals.

By Harry Mail
6 hours ago

Leeds United secured their return to the Premier League back in 2020 under popular former boss Marcelo Bielsa. The Whites won the Championship title and adapted well to the step up to the top flight in their first season.

However, they struggled in the last campaign and only stayed up on the final day after an away win at Brentford. They are currently 15th in the table during this World Cup break and are only two points off the relegation zone.

Jesse Marsch’s side will be hoping to start picking up some more wins when they make their return to league action later this month. Their first game back is against current champions Manchester City at home.

Leeds are a well supported club and always have large away followings wherever they go. Here is a look at how their average home attendance at Elland Road this term compares to their league rivals...

1. 20. Bournemouth

10,269

2. 19. Brentford

17,068

3. 18. Fulham

22,871

Photo: Mike Hewitt

4. 17. Crystal Palace

24,691

