Where Leeds United rank among the Premier League most unlucky teams in the last five years

Bookmakers.TV have released a full table of the Premier League teams’ unlucky incidents from the 2016/17 season to the present day. Research analysed the most unlucky on-pitch moments with include own goals, hitting the wordwork and errors leading to goals.
According to the study, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are one of the unluckiest in the league – with one of the highest combined totals.
We take a look at the table – starting with the least unlucky.
1. Watford
Own Goals: 13. Hit Woodwork: 39. Errors Leading to Goals: 26. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 78.
Photo: Christopher Lee
2. Brighton & Hove Albion
Own Goals: 12. Hit Woodwork: 49. Errors Leading to Goals: 17. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 78.
Photo: PAUL ELLIS
3. Burnley
Own Goals: 9. Hit Woodwork: 49. Errors Leading to Goals: 22. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 80.
Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Leicester City
Own Goals: 9. Hit Woodwork: 54. Errors Leading to Goals: 19. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 82.
Photo: Pool