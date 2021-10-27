LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on October 23, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Where Leeds United rank among the Premier League most unlucky teams in the last five years

A new study by Bookmakers.TV have revealed the unluckiest team in the Premier League.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 2:28 pm

Bookmakers.TV have released a full table of the Premier League teams’ unlucky incidents from the 2016/17 season to the present day. Research analysed the most unlucky on-pitch moments with include own goals, hitting the wordwork and errors leading to goals.

According to the study, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are one of the unluckiest in the league – with one of the highest combined totals.

We take a look at the table – starting with the least unlucky.

1. Watford

Own Goals: 13. Hit Woodwork: 39. Errors Leading to Goals: 26. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 78.

2. Brighton & Hove Albion

Own Goals: 12. Hit Woodwork: 49. Errors Leading to Goals: 17. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 78.

3. Burnley

Own Goals: 9. Hit Woodwork: 49. Errors Leading to Goals: 22. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 80.

4. Leicester City

Own Goals: 9. Hit Woodwork: 54. Errors Leading to Goals: 19. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 82.

