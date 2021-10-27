Where Leeds United rank among the Premier League most unlucky teams in the last five years

Bookmakers.TV have released a full table of the Premier League teams’ unlucky incidents from the 2016/17 season to the present day. Research analysed the most unlucky on-pitch moments with include own goals, hitting the wordwork and errors leading to goals.

According to the study, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are one of the unluckiest in the league – with one of the highest combined totals.

We take a look at the table – starting with the least unlucky.

1. Watford Own Goals: 13. Hit Woodwork: 39. Errors Leading to Goals: 26. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 78. Photo: Christopher Lee Photo Sales

2. Brighton & Hove Albion Own Goals: 12. Hit Woodwork: 49. Errors Leading to Goals: 17. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 78. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. Burnley Own Goals: 9. Hit Woodwork: 49. Errors Leading to Goals: 22. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 80. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

4. Leicester City Own Goals: 9. Hit Woodwork: 54. Errors Leading to Goals: 19. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 82. Photo: Pool Photo Sales