Marcelo Bielsa's Whites bagged their first win of the new season at the seventh attempt in their final game before the international break as Diego Llorente's strike sealed a 1-0 win at home to Watford.

The success took Leeds out of the drop zone and up to 16th but there have been two major changes at two other sides in the bottom six since.

Sixth-bottom Watford sacked boss Xisco Munoz the day after defeat at Elland Road and former title-winning Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has since been appointed the new man in the hot seat.

A huge change at second-bottom Newcastle United then followed as the club was sold to the cash rich Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

That has made the Magpies one of the richest clubs in the world so how has it all altered the picture of where Newcastle, and Leeds, are expected to finish?

We run through where each team in the Premier League is predicted to end up based on their odds for relegation and thereafter odds for the title, from top to bottom.

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Odds for the title: 10-11 (favourites).

2. 2nd - Chelsea Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Odds for the title: 11-4 (second favourites).

3. 3rd - Liverpool Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Odds for the title: 9-2 (third favourites).

4. 4th - Manchester United Odds for relegation: 1000-1. Odds for the title: 20-1.