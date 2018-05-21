Where do Leeds United sit in the Championship average attendance table?

Would Leeds United have taken more? We delve into the figures to find out...

Despite their difficult campaign the Whites remain one of the best supported clubs in the Championship.

Leeds United fans.

Leeds United's biggest home attendance of the season came against Bolton Wanderers in March, which saw a total of 35,377 people witness the 2-1 victory. The visit from Wanderers contributed to the second highest average home attendance in the division.

United's average Elland Road attendance in 2017/18 was 31,521, which left them just under 600 behind table toppers and play-off finalists Aston Villa who had the highest throughout the league.

Away from home though Leeds topped the charts on their travels.

The Whites averaged an away following of 2,970 per game across the season, which works out at nearly 200 more than second placed Villa. So... as it turns out Leeds United did, in fact, take more.

Here are the top 5 clubs for both home and away averages in the Championship season just gone:

Average home attendances:

1. Aston Villa - 32,097

2. Leeds United - 31,521

3. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 28,298

4. Sunderland - 27,635

5. Derby County - 27,175

Average away attendances:

1. Leeds United - 2,970

2. Aston Villa - 2,780

3. Wolves - 2,730

4. Sheffield Wednesday - 2,470

5. Middlesbrough - 2,190