How points are allocated by the FA: Caution - 4 points. Denial of a goal scoring opportunity or dismissal for 2 cautions - 10 points. Violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language - 12 points.

1. Nottingham Forest Cautions: 89 Dismissals: 5 Disciplinary points: 410

2. Wigan Athletic Cautions: 81 Dismissals: 3 Disciplinary points: 346

3. Bolton Wanderers Cautions: 71 Dismissals: 4 Disciplinary points: 324

4. Derby County Cautions: 77 Dismissals: 1 Disciplinary points: 320

