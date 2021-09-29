Hockaday was sacked just five days later after the Watford reverse of August 23, 2014 - but where are those that featured now?

The YEP runs through the team that faced the Hornets and their whereabouts over seven years on.

The contest of August 2014 proved a nightmare for Leeds who finished the game with nine men as both Giuseppe Bellusci and Sam Byram were sent off.

But there was one man involved who is very much a big part of the Whites now...

1. Marco Silvestri The 30-year-old goalkeeper moved from Hellas Verona to fellow Serie A side Udinese in the summer, having received his first senior call up for the Italy national squad last October. First choice at Udinese. Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images. Photo Sales

2. Sam Byram Now 28, right back Byram left West Ham to join Norwich City in July 2019 but injured his hamstring in the Premier League clash at home to Liverpool of February 2020. Byram required surgery and has not featured since. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images. Photo Sales

3. Giuseppe Bellusci Now 32, the Italian centre-back is plying his trade in Serie B for Monza, whom he signed a three-year deal with back in July 2019. Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images. Photo Sales

4. Jason Pearce The 33-year-old centre back is still at League One outfit Charlton Athletic where he is club captain. Pearce signed a new one-year deal in the summer. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images. Photo Sales