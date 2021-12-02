But it took a Jermaine Beckford goal, his first in seven games, to rescue a point for Simon Grayson's men. Results elsewhere meant they lost ground on the Canaries and ended the day just two points above third-placed Charlton.

Keeper Casper Ankergren denied Sam Wood when the Bees felt they should have gone ahead, but was beaten on the hour mark when Ben Strevens forced the ball home from a corner.

Beckford levelled 12 minutes later, converting Gary McSheffrey's cross and although Lubo Michalik came close by hitting the woodwork, Leeds had to settle for a draw.

"It's all about results at this stage of the season, it doesn't matter how you play, so to play well and still not win is frustrating," said Grayson after.

"We played well today and I think it's the best we've played for a number of weeks now. We passed it very well and we didn't get our rewards today but if we perform like that for the rest of the season I'm sure well get to where we want to get to this season."

Leeds beat Tranmere Rovers 4-1 a couple of days later and despite losing four on the bounce, recovered to eventually seal second place and promotion back to the Championship on the final day of the season.

The Whites will host Brentford again on Sunday, this time in the Premier League.

Here's where the team who played against the Bees almost a dozen years ago are now.

1. Casper Ankergren The goalkeeper, now 42, moved to Brighton after Leeds and went on to joing the coaching staff at the Amex before becoming head of goalkeeping at Danish side Brøndby.

2. Paddy Kisnorbo The defender is now 40 and currently head coach at A-League club Melbourne City. In his debut season in charge they won the A-League Premiers Plate and Championship double.

3. Leigh Bromby The 41-year-old defender retired at Leeds due to injury and joined the academy coaching staff before moving to Huddersfield where he is currently head of football operations.

4. Aidy White The 30-year-old left-back joined Rochdale in the summer after a spell at Hearts. He has played six League Two games this season but missed the last three.