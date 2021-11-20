Neil Warnock' s Whites overcame Spurs, who host Leeds in the Premier League tomorrow, in the fourth round of the 2012/13 FA Cup.
Luke Varney ran clear to give the midtable Championship team the lead and although the Elland Road hosts ran their luck a little with Spurs missing chances, the win was wrapped up in the second half by Ross McCormack, who turned Steve Caulker to fire home. Clint Dempsey's goal shortly after proved a mere consolation.
"I really enjoyed the match," said Warnock at full-time.
"We didn't get anything other than what we deserved today and we had a few chances as well. It was a typical FA Cup game. They were like that when I was a kid."
Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas picked a strong side - naming Jan Vertonghen, Gareth Bale and Aaron Lennon among his starters and bringing Kyle Walker off the bench in the second half - but was left to rue going behind early.
"We had a good 15 minutes before the goal when we had some good chances, and I think it was important to score early," he said.
"It was difficult as we were always chasing the game and this is a difficult place to play, and we couldn't play our football as well as we could have.
"We wanted to go through in the competition, but we were knocked out by a Leeds team who were extremely competitive today, and you have to give credit to them."
Leeds went on to lose 4-0 to Manchester City in the fifth round.
This is what the Leeds side have been up to since.