The Bees were already stung by the unavailability of key players before striker Ivan Toney tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, but Brentford started well against Leeds and then fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1 in the second half.

Although they looked well set to see out the five minutes of time added on by referee David Coote, a 95th minute corner led to a Patrick Bamford equaliser and wild celebrations from the home team and their fans.

Frank was not in celebratory mood at the full-time whistle but definitely appreciated the 'top performance' of his players in the context of injuries, Brentford's budget and the fact that they played on Thursday night, two days after Leeds' last outing.

"This moment my feeling is that it’s definitely not a point to celebrate," he said.

"What I will celebrate is the performance, because we are going up here without key players - no complaints, I know Leeds have injuries as well - but when you have the lowest budget, then it hits harder when you’re missing key players in key positions, especially when you’re missing three or four.

"Top performance, first half really good first fifteen minutes. Except for the goal we gave nothing away under pressure from Leeds. We pressed higher in the second half. We won the ball twice, scored two very good goals and were in complete control. They didn’t create anything, then last minute... it’s a tough one.

"I’m so so pleased with what the players put out there, I need to praise my medical and performance staff for having the players ready. We played Thursday night, we are one of the top running teams in the season and then to play today against top scorers in the league in that aspect - running and sprinting - it’s a massive achievement from everyone. They were more fresh, Leeds. No complaints, we are ready, I’ve never complained about it in the Championship or here in the Premier League because we are ready."

FAITH REPAID - Thomas Frank enjoyed the performance of Brentford goalscorer Sergi Canos at Leeds United. Pic: Getty

Frank was particularly enamoured with the display of Sergi Canos up front, who set up Brentford's first and scored their second goal.

"I think Canos earnt the trust I gave him," said the Bees boss.

"He paid back the trust I gave him, created chances, created a goal and scored one. A very fine performance from him."

Frank had no comment on an incident following Canos' goal, when the forward celebrated in front of Leeds fans and appeared to be hit by a drink thrown from the stand.