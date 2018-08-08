When will Leeds United's away kit be released?

Leeds United are set to debut their away kit this weekend at Derby County - but when will the kit be officially launched?

The Whites are set to unveil their new away kit on Thursday (August 9) with supporters able to pre-order the new shirt immediately following the release.

Leeds United's Gaetano Berardi.

United will wear the kit for this first time this weekend for the opening away game of the season at Pride Park as Marcelo Bielsa's men travel to face Frank Lampard's side for the 5:30pm kick-off in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Leeds, who unveiled their popular new home kit in late July, have seen a surge in popularity with the home option and have sold out in a number of sizes at the Elland Road store with fans being urged to order their new kit in advance to avoid being disappointed.

The away kit's eagerly anticipated release though is set to come to an end with its unveiling during deadline day on Thursday.