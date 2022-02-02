When the Toffees came unstuck at Leeds United thanks to a flying Dutchman

Dutchman Willem Korsten scored the only goal of Leeds United' s Premier League clash against Everton at Elland Road in February 1999. The number seven, on loan from Vitesse Arnhem latched on to a pass from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink pass to fire past Thomas Myhre and help the Whites claim the three points. He would go on to score against Derby County at Elland Road the following month before leaving the club after just seven games. He signed for Tottenham Hotspur and went on to score three goals from 23 appearances before injury forced him to retire aged just 26. Leeds United went on to qualify for the UEFA Cup after finishing the 1998/99 campaign in fourth place. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook