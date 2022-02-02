When the Toffees came unstuck at Leeds United thanks to a flying Dutchman

It was a goal from a loanee on just his second start for Leeds United which proved the difference.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 1:25 pm
Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds United's 1-0 win against Everton at Elland Road in February 1999. PIC: Varley Pictdure Agency

Dutchman Willem Korsten scored the only goal of Leeds United' s Premier League clash against Everton at Elland Road in February 1999. The number seven, on loan from Vitesse Arnhem latched on to a pass from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink pass to fire past Thomas Myhre and help the Whites claim the three points. He would go on to score against Derby County at Elland Road the following month before leaving the club after just seven games. He signed for Tottenham Hotspur and went on to score three goals from 23 appearances before injury forced him to retire aged just 26. Leeds United went on to qualify for the UEFA Cup after finishing the 1998/99 campaign in fourth place. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Lee Bowyer challenges Everton's Nick Barmby.
Ian Harte challenges Everton's John Oster.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink skips over the challenge of Everton's Marco Materazzi.
Willem Korsten gets the better of Everton's Richard Dunne.
David Hopkin drives forward in the heart of midfield.
Harry Kewell gets in a tangle with Everton's Marco Materazzi.
David Hopkin is given the slip by Everton's Olivier Dacourt.
Willem Korsten gets to the ball as Everton's Olivier Dacourt and Nick Barmby close in.
David Hopkin and Everton's David Unsworth pull on each others shirt as they battle for the ball.
Lee Bowyer fires towards goal.
Share your memories of Leeds United's 1-0 win against Everton at Elland Road in February 1999 with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN
DutchmanElland RoadPremier League