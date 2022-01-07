When is the FA Cup Fourth Round draw? date, time, channel, Leeds United's possible opponents and more
If Leeds United beat West Ham United on Sunday, the Whites will go into the hat for the fourth round. Here's what you need to know about the draw:
This weekend, the Whites travel to the London Stadium on Sunday in search of a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
United have not progressed to the fourth round since 2017, when Garry Monk's Leeds were dumped out of the tournament by non-league Sutton.
This season, four non-league sides - Chesterfield, Yeovil, Kidderminster Harriers and Boreham Wood - are still involved and could meet Leeds in the fourth round if they qualify.
The Whites have been drawn in one of three all-Premier League ties, as have holders Leicester City who will host Watford as they begin their defence of the FA Cup during the tournament's 150th anniversary edition.
Here's what you need to know about the fourth round draw:
When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The draw for the next stage of the competition will take place at 4.50pm on Sunday January 9.
It will happen shortly after the final whistle of West Ham v Leeds which means that the Whites won't wait long to find out their next opponents if they win the tie.
How can I watch the draw?
The draw will be broadcast live on ITV1 as part of coverage of Arsenal v Nottingham Forest, which will kick-off after the draw has been made at 5.10pm.
You can stream ITV1 through your television or online via the ITV Hub.
Who will carry out the draw?
The balls will be drawn at Wembley Stadium by former England goalkeeper David James and Arsenal Women captain Leah Williamson.
When will the fourth round be played?
The fourth round of the FA Cup will be played across the weekend of February 5 and 6 following the additional international break arranged by FIFA to accommodate the fulfilment of postponed World Cup Qualifiers.
How many rounds are there?
In the fourth round, thirty-two teams will compete for a place in the fifth round.
Winners of the fifth round will be through to the quarter-finals, who will fight for a place in the semi-finals in the hopes of reaching the final on Saturday May 14.
This means that teams entering the competition in the third round, like Leeds, are five wins away from a chance to contest the cup at Wembley.
What about replays?
The FA confirmed last month that there will be no replays during the third and fourth rounds of this season's tournament, in order to prevent fixture congestion following the disruption to league schedules caused by coronavirus.
For matches that are tied after 90 minutes, 30 minutes of extra time will be played and, if the scores remain level at the final whistle, the tie will be decided by penalty shootout.
This means that when the draw is made on Sunday evening, all but two of the qualified teams will be decided.
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest and Manchester United v Aston Villa are the two exceptions, as these games will be played after the draw has taken place.
Who could Leeds face in the fourth round?
There are 64 clubs competing for a place in the fourth round this weekend.
Swindon Town v Manchester City
Bristol City v Fulham
Burnley v Huddersfield Town
Coventry City v Derby County
Hartlepool United v Blackpool
Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough
Millwall v Crystal Palace
Barnsley v Barrow
Boreham Wood v Wimbledon
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
Leicester City v Watford
Newcastle United v Cambridge United
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
Port Vale v Brentford
QPR v Rotherham United
West Brom v Brighton
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea v Chesterfield
Hull City v Everton
Swansea City v Southampton
Yeovil Town v Bournemouth
Luton Town v Harrogate Town
Cardiff City v Preston North End
Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
Stoke City v Leyton Orient
Tottenham v Morecambe
Wolves v Sheffield United
West Ham v Leeds United
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Manchester United v Aston Villa
What ball number will Leeds United be?
The ball numbers for the fourth round draw are yet to be confirmed.
