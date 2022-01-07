This weekend, the Whites travel to the London Stadium on Sunday in search of a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United have not progressed to the fourth round since 2017, when Garry Monk's Leeds were dumped out of the tournament by non-league Sutton.

This season, four non-league sides - Chesterfield, Yeovil, Kidderminster Harriers and Boreham Wood - are still involved and could meet Leeds in the fourth round if they qualify.

The Whites have been drawn in one of three all-Premier League ties, as have holders Leicester City who will host Watford as they begin their defence of the FA Cup during the tournament's 150th anniversary edition.

Here's what you need to know about the fourth round draw:

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw for the next stage of the competition will take place at 4.50pm on Sunday January 9.

It will happen shortly after the final whistle of West Ham v Leeds which means that the Whites won't wait long to find out their next opponents if they win the tie.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV1 as part of coverage of Arsenal v Nottingham Forest, which will kick-off after the draw has been made at 5.10pm.

You can stream ITV1 through your television or online via the ITV Hub.

Who will carry out the draw?

The balls will be drawn at Wembley Stadium by former England goalkeeper David James and Arsenal Women captain Leah Williamson.

When will the fourth round be played?

The fourth round of the FA Cup will be played across the weekend of February 5 and 6 following the additional international break arranged by FIFA to accommodate the fulfilment of postponed World Cup Qualifiers.

How many rounds are there?

In the fourth round, thirty-two teams will compete for a place in the fifth round.

Winners of the fifth round will be through to the quarter-finals, who will fight for a place in the semi-finals in the hopes of reaching the final on Saturday May 14.

This means that teams entering the competition in the third round, like Leeds, are five wins away from a chance to contest the cup at Wembley.

What about replays?

The FA confirmed last month that there will be no replays during the third and fourth rounds of this season's tournament, in order to prevent fixture congestion following the disruption to league schedules caused by coronavirus.

For matches that are tied after 90 minutes, 30 minutes of extra time will be played and, if the scores remain level at the final whistle, the tie will be decided by penalty shootout.

This means that when the draw is made on Sunday evening, all but two of the qualified teams will be decided.

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest and Manchester United v Aston Villa are the two exceptions, as these games will be played after the draw has taken place.

Who could Leeds face in the fourth round?

There are 64 clubs competing for a place in the fourth round this weekend.

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Bristol City v Fulham

Burnley v Huddersfield Town

Coventry City v Derby County

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Barnsley v Barrow

Boreham Wood v Wimbledon

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

Port Vale v Brentford

QPR v Rotherham United

West Brom v Brighton

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Hull City v Everton

Swansea City v Southampton

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Cardiff City v Preston North End

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Tottenham v Morecambe

Wolves v Sheffield United

West Ham v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Manchester United v Aston Villa

What ball number will Leeds United be?

The ball numbers for the fourth round draw are yet to be confirmed.